Reviewing American Lithium (AMLI) and Its Rivals

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Rating) is one of 104 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare American Lithium to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares American Lithium and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -16.28% -15.96% American Lithium Competitors -341.13% 3.26% -0.43%

Risk and Volatility

American Lithium has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium’s peers have a beta of 0.65, indicating that their average stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A -$18.80 million -28.18 American Lithium Competitors $8.35 billion $2.56 billion -7.11

This table compares American Lithium and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

American Lithium’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium. American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American Lithium and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A American Lithium Competitors 804 2084 2709 87 2.37

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 17.64%. Given American Lithium’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

American Lithium peers beat American Lithium on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

