Reviewing BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) and Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL)

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) and Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

BSQUARE has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Global has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BSQUARE and Heritage Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE -9.09% -9.02% -7.35% Heritage Global 15.97% 18.49% 12.29%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BSQUARE and Heritage Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Heritage Global has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.15%. Given Heritage Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than BSQUARE.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BSQUARE and Heritage Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE $40.37 million 0.60 -$2.24 million ($0.17) -7.00 Heritage Global $25.79 million 3.87 $3.05 million $0.18 15.00

Heritage Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BSQUARE. BSQUARE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.4% of BSQUARE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Heritage Global shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of BSQUARE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Heritage Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heritage Global beats BSQUARE on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices. The company also resells Windows IoT, Windows Embedded, and Windows Server IoT software, as well as system utility software for Adobe and McAfee; and provides license compliance services, technical support, and manufacturing support. In addition, it provides operating system configuration and device hardening, fleet transition, 24/7 IoT operations, data engineering, and software utilities and professional services, as well as device management solutions. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, silicon vendors, and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets. Heritage Global Inc. acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring, or brokering manufacturing facilities; surplus industrial machinery and equipment; industrial inventories; accounts receivable portfolios; intellectual property; and business enterprises. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global, Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

