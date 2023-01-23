Reviewing Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) and Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) and Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Pineapple Energy has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ciena has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pineapple Energy and Ciena, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pineapple Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ciena 0 2 13 0 2.87

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pineapple Energy presently has a consensus price target of $5.60, indicating a potential upside of 129.51%. Ciena has a consensus price target of $63.06, indicating a potential upside of 25.40%. Given Pineapple Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pineapple Energy is more favorable than Ciena.

96.3% of Ciena shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Pineapple Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Ciena shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pineapple Energy and Ciena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pineapple Energy 22.67% -22.30% -13.07% Ciena 4.21% 7.57% 4.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pineapple Energy and Ciena’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pineapple Energy $7.01 million 2.59 $2.97 million N/A N/A Ciena $3.63 billion 2.05 $152.90 million $1.00 50.29

Ciena has higher revenue and earnings than Pineapple Energy.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Energy, Inc. focuses on creating a national solar, storage, and energy services company. The company’s vision is to power the energy transition through the grassroots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Its portfolio of brands, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power, offers homeowners and small businesses an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services. The company is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform, 5400 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, and the 6500 Reconfigurable line system, and the 5400 family of Packet-Optical platforms, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and 6500 Packet Transport System. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of its products. The company's Blue Planet Automation Software and Services segment provides multi-domain service orchestration, inventory, route optimization and analysis, network function virtualization orchestration, analytics, and related services. Its Platform Software and Service segment offers OneControl unified management system that support network solutions. The company's Global Services segment provides consulting and network design, installation and deployment, maintenance support, and training services. Ciena Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.

