Reviewing Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) and Yelp (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) and Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Yelp and Wag! Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Yelp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yelp 3.40% 5.44% 3.80% Wag! Group N/A N/A -29.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yelp and Wag! Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yelp $1.03 billion 2.01 $39.67 million $0.53 56.06 Wag! Group N/A N/A -$830,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Yelp has higher revenue and earnings than Wag! Group.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Yelp and Wag! Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yelp 2 4 1 0 1.86 Wag! Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Yelp presently has a consensus price target of $34.38, suggesting a potential upside of 15.70%. Wag! Group has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 124.82%. Given Wag! Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than Yelp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.0% of Yelp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Wag! Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Yelp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Wag! Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yelp beats Wag! Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yelp

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services. It provides free and paid advertising products to businesses, which include cost-per-click search advertising and multi-location Ad products, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to local audiences; and business listing page products. The company also offers other services comprising Yelp Reservations that provide online reservations for restaurants, nightlife, and other venues directly from their Yelp business pages; Yelp Waitlist, a subscription-based waitlist management solution that allows consumers to check wait times and join waitlists remotely, as well as businesses to manage seating and server rotation; Yelp Knowledge program that offers business owners local analytics and insights through access to its historical data and other proprietary content; and Yelp Fusion, which offers free and paid access to content and data for consumer-facing enterprise use through publicly available APIs. In addition, it provides content licensing, as well as allows third-party data providers to update and manage business listing information on behalf of businesses. Further, the company offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its website, as well as non-advertising partner arrangements. It has strategic partnership with Grubhub for providing consumers with a service to place food orders for pickup and delivery. Yelp Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Wag! Group

(Get Rating)

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Purchase, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.