Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.96.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Argus lowered Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 30,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,044,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,294,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 468,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,405,591. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 151,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 60.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 390,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 147,682 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 57.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 19,038 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $8.81 on Monday. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

