Round Table Services LLC Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,163 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $250.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.88.

Microsoft stock opened at $240.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

