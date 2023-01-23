Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.47.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROVR shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Rover Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $135,526.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,297,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,837,611.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $135,526.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,297,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,837,611.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Wickers sold 10,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $49,018.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,431 shares of company stock valued at $271,940 in the last ninety days. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rover Group

Rover Group Stock Up 4.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Group stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $685.40 million, a P/E ratio of 93.25 and a beta of 1.51. Rover Group has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $6.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10.

About Rover Group

(Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

