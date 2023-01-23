Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,715,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,314,000 after acquiring an additional 234,158 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 162.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684,509 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after acquiring an additional 112,404 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after buying an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,536,000 after buying an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $49.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.66. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $124.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 15.10%. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNY shares. TheStreet raised Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($114.13) to €85.00 ($92.39) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

