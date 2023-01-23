Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases 347 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,135 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,043,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $97.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.87.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Stories

