Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 799,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 53,516 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $28,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 51,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,172,034.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,190.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,476 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,136. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.04.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $57.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $59.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Stories

