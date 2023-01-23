Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Stock Holdings Increased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,464,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,444,000 after acquiring an additional 148,634 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,874,000 after buying an additional 140,270 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,733,000 after buying an additional 319,528 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,157,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,512,000 after buying an additional 202,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,962,000 after buying an additional 19,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of SEE stock opened at $53.87 on Monday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $41.24 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.81.

Insider Activity

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 292.98% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Zubaid Ahmad bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. Truist Financial downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Sealed Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Articles

