Seaport Res Ptn Comments on H.B. Fuller’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H.B. Fuller in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for H.B. Fuller’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

H.B. Fuller Stock Down 0.3 %

Insider Activity at H.B. Fuller

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $68.85 on Monday. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $81.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, SVP James J. East sold 30,384 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $2,297,638.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP James J. East sold 30,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $2,297,638.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $197,464.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,190.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,357 shares of company stock worth $14,707,214. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 107,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after buying an additional 56,427 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 60,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after buying an additional 17,027 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts and envelope markets.

