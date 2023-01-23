Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,571,344 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,058 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $34,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 252.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 58.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 23.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 price objective on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Select Medical Price Performance

Shares of SEM opened at $28.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $30.31.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 2.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

About Select Medical

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.