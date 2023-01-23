SG Americas Securities LLC Has $574,000 Stock Position in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,069 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KnowBe4 were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KNBE. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 4,368.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KnowBe4 in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on KNBE shares. Cowen lowered KnowBe4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.90 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded KnowBe4 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen downgraded KnowBe4 to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.90 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Insider Activity at KnowBe4

KnowBe4 Price Performance

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $321,864.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,929.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KNBE opened at $24.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.78. KnowBe4, Inc. has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.36.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.69 million. Equities analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

KnowBe4 Profile

(Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.