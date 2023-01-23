SG Americas Securities LLC Has $597,000 Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,867 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 24,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUM. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $28.50 to $24.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Summit Materials Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $31.43 on Monday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $36.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $686.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Further Reading

