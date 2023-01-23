SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 353.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the period.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $13.03 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $54,754.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,076.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Michael Clark sold 7,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $99,657.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,404.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $54,754.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,076.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,768 shares of company stock worth $2,447,692 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

