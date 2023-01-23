SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 16,462 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,462 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PBF Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors increased its stake in PBF Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 19,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in PBF Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PBF Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in PBF Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF opened at $42.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.13. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.92.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $7.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.93. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 73.75% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. Research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,277.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PBF Energy news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,277.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

See Also

