SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,784 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,584,000 after purchasing an additional 992,425 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,044,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,975,000 after purchasing an additional 706,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 893,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,668,000 after purchasing an additional 695,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,196,000 after purchasing an additional 648,867 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at WSFS Financial

In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 10,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $483,769.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,197.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $60,525.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 10,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $483,769.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,197.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,638 shares of company stock valued at $927,562. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

WSFS Financial stock opened at $48.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $54.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.00.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. WSFS Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

