Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,161.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.90) to GBX 2,922 ($35.66) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.39) to GBX 2,950 ($36.00) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Grupo Santander cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.69) to GBX 2,987 ($36.45) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Shell alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Shell by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,628 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Shell by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in shares of Shell by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE SHEL opened at $58.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.09 and its 200 day moving average is $53.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $211.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Shell will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.