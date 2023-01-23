Short Interest in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Declines By 5.0%

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,550,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the December 15th total of 34,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 38,385 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HST has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 3.1 %
Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.
