Short Interest in Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Drops By 5.5%

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 630,900 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 667,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Journey Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JRNGF opened at $4.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. Journey Energy has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $6.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Journey Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

