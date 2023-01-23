Short Interest in Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Declines By 9.5%

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Keyence Price Performance

Keyence stock opened at $442.58 on Monday. Keyence has a 52-week low of $307.70 and a 52-week high of $566.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $411.81 and a 200-day moving average of $387.76.

Keyence Company Profile

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of factory automation solutions in Japan, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units.

