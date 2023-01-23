Short Interest in Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Declines By 9.5%

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.
Keyence Price Performance
Keyence stock opened at $442.58 on Monday. Keyence has a 52-week low of $307.70 and a 52-week high of $566.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $411.81 and a 200-day moving average of $387.76.
Keyence Company Profile
