Short Interest in Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Declines By 8.2%

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 142.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KXSCF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Kinaxis Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of KXSCF stock opened at $110.20 on Monday. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $135.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.25.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.