Short Interest in Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Grows By 6.5%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Kutcho Copper Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KCCFF opened at $0.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. Kutcho Copper has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.75.

Kutcho Copper Company Profile

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the identification and acquisition of copper and gold projects. It also involves in the development of Kutcho property. The company was founded on August 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

