Short Interest in Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Grows By 6.5%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Kutcho Copper Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KCCFF opened at $0.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. Kutcho Copper has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.75.
Kutcho Copper Company Profile
