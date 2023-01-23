Short Interest in LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Increases By 7.3%

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 427,300 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the December 15th total of 398,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 712.2 days.

LEG Immobilien Stock Performance

LEGIF stock opened at $77.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.47. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $134.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEGIF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of LEG Immobilien from €90.00 ($97.83) to €72.00 ($78.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of LEG Immobilien from €118.00 ($128.26) to €91.00 ($98.91) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LEG Immobilien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of LEG Immobilien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien from €74.00 ($80.43) to €62.00 ($67.39) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Featured Stories

