Short Interest in Liontown Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LINRF) Expands By 15.2%

Liontown Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LINRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,843,100 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the December 15th total of 12,882,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,387.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Liontown Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.65 price target on the stock.

Liontown Resources Stock Down 4.5 %

OTCMKTS LINRF opened at C$0.96 on Monday. Liontown Resources has a one year low of C$0.52 and a one year high of C$1.80.

About Liontown Resources

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley lithium project located in Perth, Western Australia.

