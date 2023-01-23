Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.73.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Investec raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 15.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,708,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,945,000 after buying an additional 614,611 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,658,000 after buying an additional 1,662,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 9.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,740,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,854,000 after buying an additional 324,045 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter worth approximately $20,628,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 71.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,826,000 after buying an additional 866,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

About Sibanye Stillwater

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $11.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Sibanye Stillwater has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

