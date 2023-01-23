Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.78 Per Share, American Capital Partners Forecasts

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at American Capital Partners issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Signature Bank in a research report issued on Friday, January 20th. American Capital Partners analyst A. Polini forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.78 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Signature Bank’s current full-year earnings is $16.55 per share. American Capital Partners also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SBNY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

Signature Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $127.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $106.81 and a 12-month high of $355.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.10 and its 200-day moving average is $154.35.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.00 million.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 10.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 10.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 50.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

