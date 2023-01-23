Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) vs. Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Head-To-Head Review

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN – Get Rating) and Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Southern Banc has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wayne Savings Bancshares has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Southern Banc alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Southern Banc and Wayne Savings Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Banc 25.39% 18.89% 1.88% Wayne Savings Bancshares 31.54% 20.19% 1.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

12.3% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Southern Banc shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Southern Banc and Wayne Savings Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A Wayne Savings Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southern Banc and Wayne Savings Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Banc $7.56 million 1.22 $1.74 million $2.78 4.10 Wayne Savings Bancshares $28.55 million 2.11 $7.44 million $3.95 6.96

Wayne Savings Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Banc. Southern Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wayne Savings Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wayne Savings Bancshares beats Southern Banc on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern Banc

(Get Rating)

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing. It also offers commercial accounts, accounts receivable management, factoring services, and online banking and ATM services, as well as single family real estate loans. The company operates through four full-service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, Alabama; and one commercial finance office located in Birmingham, Ambala. The Southern Banc Company, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

About Wayne Savings Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgage, commercial, installment, residential and nonresidential real estate, commercial real estate, residential construction, multi-family real estate, land, commercial business, consumer, home, home equity, auto, recreational vehicle, personal, furniture and appliance, agriculture, and term loans, as well as lines of credit, government guaranteed programs, and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company offers financial planning, retirement planning, investment advisory, insurance, and wealth management and trust services. Further, it provides overdraft protection, re-order check, remote deposit capture, merchant, sweep, online and mobile banking, and bill pay services, as well as debit, credit, and gift cards. As of January 20, 2022, the company operated through twelve full-service banking locations in the communities of Wooster, Ashland, Millersburg, Rittman, Lodi, North Canton, Creston, Fredericksburg, and Washingtonville, Ohio. Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Wooster, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.