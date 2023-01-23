Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.61.

SDE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Cormark raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Spartan Delta Price Performance

Shares of SDE stock opened at C$15.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46. The firm has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of C$6.53 and a 12 month high of C$16.04.

Spartan Delta Dividend Announcement

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$1.03. The firm had revenue of C$317.01 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 2.8599997 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

