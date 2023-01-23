SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RWR. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 60.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 103.2% in the third quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 74,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 37,722 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of RWR stock opened at $92.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.25. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $122.07.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

