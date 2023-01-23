Spreng Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,950 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 7.0% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 132,549 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,871,000 after purchasing an additional 66,890 shares during the period. Diversified LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 761,408 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $177,332,000 after purchasing an additional 38,070 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Friday, December 9th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.88.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $240.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.