SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 302 ($3.69).

Several research firms have commented on SSPG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.66) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.15) to GBX 320 ($3.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.54) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.05) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

SSPG stock opened at GBX 260.90 ($3.18) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.86. The company has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72. SSP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 181.45 ($2.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 307.60 ($3.75). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 229.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 224.40.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

