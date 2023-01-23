Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.50.

STN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stantec from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stantec

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,031,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,997,000 after buying an additional 517,563 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,998,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,520,000 after buying an additional 368,126 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 372,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after buying an additional 40,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,625,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,929,000 after buying an additional 1,399,968 shares during the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $51.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.94. Stantec has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Stantec had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $889.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.30%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc is engaged in the provision of general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings, Energy & Resources, Environment Services, Infrastructure, and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

