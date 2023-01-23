Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 246 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $1,504,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 900,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,884,000 after buying an additional 311,496 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $5,766,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR opened at $146.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.91 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.