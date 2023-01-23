Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 4,514 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $13.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $23.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

