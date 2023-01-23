Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 6,000 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 158.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV opened at $66.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.27. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

