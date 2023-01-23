Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 768 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 15.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,257,000 after buying an additional 536,345 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 14.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

In other news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $100.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.36. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $119.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.