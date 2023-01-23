Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 113,023 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 438,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 210,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 123,228 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 64,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 16.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 15.78 and its 200 day moving average is 16.26. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 14.42 and a fifty-two week high of 21.35.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

