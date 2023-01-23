Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDW. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $12,117,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,988,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,899,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,758,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 22,358 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDW opened at $68.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.67. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $65.26 and a 1 year high of $77.62.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.228 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.