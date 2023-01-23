Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Workday were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 22,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,230,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,483,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439 in the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Workday from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Workday to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.09.

Shares of WDAY opened at $173.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $257.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

