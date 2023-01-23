Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3,007.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,578,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,547 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,874,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,747 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,800,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,364 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,381,000 after buying an additional 975,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,482,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Wolfe Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

DSGX opened at $71.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.42. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $79.08.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 19.37%. Research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

