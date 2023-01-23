Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,115 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $41.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on CFG. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

