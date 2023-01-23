Stephens Inc. AR Buys 218 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,290,000 after buying an additional 56,873 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 283,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,210,000 after buying an additional 126,699 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 139.5% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 271,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,934,000 after buying an additional 158,177 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 184,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,483,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,271,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $385.53 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $287.82 and a fifty-two week high of $507.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.062 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

