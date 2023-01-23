Stephens Inc. AR Buys 3,400 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDXJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 80,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 95,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $40.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.74. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.