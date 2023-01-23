Stephens Inc. AR Buys 655 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $54.54 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day moving average is $51.58.

