Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,159,000 after acquiring an additional 341,279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Terreno Realty by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,537,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,049,000 after acquiring an additional 848,447 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 12.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,931,000 after acquiring an additional 615,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Terreno Realty by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,679,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,265,000 after acquiring an additional 37,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,215,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,030,000 after acquiring an additional 28,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TRNO shares. TheStreet upgraded Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank lowered Terreno Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $233,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,395.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $62.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.95 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 65.44% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.48%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

