Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSMO. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $660,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 458.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 32,941 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 364.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSMO opened at $24.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.77. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $25.58.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

