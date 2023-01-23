Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $52.20 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.97.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 115.57%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Raymond James cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

