Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

ODFL stock opened at $317.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $333.71.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 21.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ODFL. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.67.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

